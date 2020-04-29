Power Ledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000816 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Bithumb, Bancor Network and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,785,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,925,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Upbit, Kucoin, Huobi, Kyber Network, ABCC, Bitbns, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, TDAX, Bittrex, IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Radar Relay, DigiFinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

