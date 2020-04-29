PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $108.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

PPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.74.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG traded up $4.92 on Wednesday, hitting $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 122,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,073. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,144,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,468,246,000 after acquiring an additional 643,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,084,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,344,085,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.