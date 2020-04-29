PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $93.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

NYSE:PPG traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 231,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. ING Groep bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $12,875,000. TrimTabs Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,056,000. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,736,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,924,000 after buying an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

