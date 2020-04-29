PPG Industries’ (PPG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPG. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.68.

NYSE:PPG traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,073. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

