Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMOIY shares. Barclays downgraded Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.99. Premier Oil has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

