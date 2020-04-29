Prime-XI (PXI) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Prime-XI has a total market capitalization of $1,834.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prime-XI has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prime-XI coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

