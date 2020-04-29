Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 91,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

LMT traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

