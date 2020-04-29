Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

