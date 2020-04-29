Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,360.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,947 shares of company stock worth $2,885,820. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $3.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 614,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

