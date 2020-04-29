Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

IBDL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 311,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,001. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

