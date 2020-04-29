Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9,005.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. 4,339,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,279,836. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76.

