Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,968 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 724,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 662,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 338,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 154,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

