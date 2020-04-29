Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,918 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 287.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of BATS SMMV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 119,565 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0982 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

