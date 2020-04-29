Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 554,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.77.

In related news, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,214,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

