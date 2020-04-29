Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 242,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,537. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

