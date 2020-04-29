Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

PFG stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

