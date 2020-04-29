Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE PFS traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 290,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,046. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $935.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $23,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

