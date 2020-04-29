PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 371.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of PTC worth $126,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 158.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.18.

PTC traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 63,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,600. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $251,808 over the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

