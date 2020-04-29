PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Update

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 5,872,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,765,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

