PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PUMA SE/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 3,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

PUMA SE/ADR Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

