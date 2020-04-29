Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Medtronic PLC Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.