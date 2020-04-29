Qbao (QBT) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Qbao has a market cap of $286,141.28 and approximately $2,203.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000099 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.