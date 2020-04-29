QCash Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, QCash has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One QCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001728 BTC on exchanges. QCash has a total market cap of $64.54 million and $359.85 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QCash alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

QCash Token Trading

QCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.