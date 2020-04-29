Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, GOPAX, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

