Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RTLR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

RTLR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 6,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,345. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $962.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,490,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,955,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

