Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,123 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Everest Re Group worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $168.16 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.89) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

