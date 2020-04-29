Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

