Raymond James & Associates Buys 255,139 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 207.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Slack worth $10,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Slack by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter valued at about $890,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,450,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.04.

In related news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 8,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $244,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 251,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,552,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,802 shares of company stock valued at $39,714,779 in the last ninety days.

Slack stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

