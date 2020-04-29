Raymond James & Associates Buys 350,786 Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 350,786 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $7,020,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd alerts:

Shares of Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.