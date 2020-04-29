Raymond James & Associates Buys 38,777 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.36% of nVent Electric worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

