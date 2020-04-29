Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Qorvo worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

QRVO stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

