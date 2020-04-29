Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of RQI opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

