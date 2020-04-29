Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.35% of Iridium Communications worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.70. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

