Raymond James & Associates Has $10.10 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 112.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.54.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

