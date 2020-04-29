Raymond James & Associates Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $144.28. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

