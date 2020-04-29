Raymond James & Associates Has $10.44 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Kellogg worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,010,000 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

