Raymond James & Associates Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day moving average of $206.29. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7873 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

