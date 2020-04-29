Raymond James & Associates Has $10.65 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of MKS Instruments worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

