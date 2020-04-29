Raymond James & Associates Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.62% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,066,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,859,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,471,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

