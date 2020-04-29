Raymond James & Associates Has $10 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 302,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

EFX opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.94. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

