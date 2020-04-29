Raymond James & Associates Has $11.44 Million Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,557,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,696,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,788,000 after purchasing an additional 164,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Ferrari by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,259,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after buying an additional 187,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,128,000 after buying an additional 367,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Ferrari stock opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.24. Ferrari NV has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

