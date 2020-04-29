Raymond James & Associates Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Landstar System worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 911,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

