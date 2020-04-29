Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.04% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 91,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09.

