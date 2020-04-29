Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,053 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,122 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $475,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.32.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.