Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Guidewire Software worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,193 shares of company stock worth $3,616,154. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

