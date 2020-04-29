Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Waters worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Waters by 958.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAT opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $186.63.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

