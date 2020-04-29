Raymond James & Associates Sells 104,238 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 104,238 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $538,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after buying an additional 3,892,503 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

