Raymond James & Associates Sells 24,751 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,751 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Spotify worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after buying an additional 2,589,054 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,200,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth $204,661,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,333,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,424,000 after purchasing an additional 716,705 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify stock opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $161.38. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.58.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

