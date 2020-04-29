Raymond James & Associates Sells 59,224 Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,224 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSE:BST opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

