Raymond James & Associates Sells 77,457 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,457 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 174,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ABB by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 1,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,122,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 879,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.66.

NYSE ABB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.